‘In Treatment' Premieres Lift HBO's Mood

The first five original episodes of In Treatment's second season improved significantly over the first five episodes from season one.

The first two installments of In Treatment Sunday night, following patients Mia (9 p.m.) and April (9:30 p.m.), drew 693,000 and 621,000 respectively. Those two installments delivered an average of 657,000 viewers, up 137% from the season one premiere week average. On Monday, patients Oliver, Walter and Gina drew 336,000, 351,000 and 280,000 viewers respectively, up 16% from season one, though it should be noted that these episodes were made available on HBO on-demand prior to airing.

In Treatment has five original episodes per week following five patients of Dr. Paul Weston (Gabriel Byrne). As a result there are effectively five premiere episodes of the series, two of which debuted on Sunday and three on Monday. New episodes will continue to debut on those days, with replays airing throughout the week.

The growth of In Treatment is a good sign for HBO, which took a risk in giving the low-rated series a second season, which surprised critics at the time.