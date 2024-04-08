Want a Live Audience? Trilith Studios Says Come on Down

Trilith Studios’ new facility near Atlanta, including two 25,000-square-foot soundstages, will be designed to cater to live studio audiences.

Atlanta, already a hub for television and movie production, is getting new studios designed to fill a perceived scarcity in facilities for programs with live studio audiences.

Live programming is a genre that appears to be growing even as streaming services and traditional networks cut back from the “peak TV” era of scripted shows.

Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, Georgia, already the state’s largest film studio, plans to open the doors in May on two new 25,000-square-feet sound stages, each able to host a live studio audience of 750.

“This facility was specifically designed for audiences and there really isn’t an offering that exists in this market,” Dawn Simonton, VP of sales, marketing and production, told Broadcasting+Cable.

Simonton was hired by Trilith to bring in productions. She previously worked at NEP Group and spent 20 years at Turner Broadcasting System and Warner­Media, where she headed production operations, bringing in shows like the SAG Awards, NBA All-Star Weekend and March Madness.

“Our goal with our new live stages is to fill a void in Atlanta by providing a purpose-built alternative for live production and build the best facility available — one that’s designed with both the production and the audience in mind,” Craig Heyl, chief operating officer and executive in charge of production at Trilith Studios, said.

“Dawn’s deep experience in the evolving technology needs of today’s live productions in entertainment and sports is a huge asset as we expand our live production business,” he said. “I’m excited to see us make this move.”

Known as Pinewood Atlanta Studios until its British owners sold the U.S. operation to local investors, including the founders of Chick-fil-A, Trilith has already produced shows with live audiences, including the syndicated Family Feud and VH1 series Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ’N Out, and expects to grow that business when the new stages open.

“We feel like we’re really diving into an emerging part of the business,” Simonton said.

The stages were designed to make both the production teams and the audience comfortable.

The studios are plug-and-play, with direct fiber connectivity and a bay where TV trucks can jack into the system, executives said. There is an abundance of space for workshops for scenery and costumes, large production offices that are near the stages and VIP space for talent. Each studio also has an insert stage, where one-on-one interviews can be conducted.

There is a new hotel where production staffers can stay with high-end restaurants, wellness centers and other facilities designed to foster creativity.

The live stages will be located outside the main movie studio space so audience members won’t have to go through the security gates. Waiting areas will be comfortable and air-conditioned.

“We really do try and bend over backwards as far as guest services,” Simonton said. “When the audience members are enjoying their experience it makes the production that much better. We really provide state-of-the-art facilities that you just can find in a warehouse setup.”

Simonton said she’s reaching out to production companies and casting companies, as well as technology partners, to start to fill up the new studios.

“We’ve talked to a couple of really strong candidates who are looking at the space and hopefully [once the word gets out] we’ll start to talk to even more,” she said. “Hey, they’re going to be knocking down my door.”

A Peachy Production Hub

Tax benefits have helped make Georgia and Atlanta popular places to produce movies and TV shows.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development said the film industry has brought as much as $4 billion a year to the Georgia economy and lists 39 TV shows and films in production, ranging from game shows like Family Feud to network series like Will Trent and streaming programs including Amazon Prime Video’s The Bondsman.

Trilith, which has more than 1.5 million square feet of production facilities with 34 sound stages and an extensive 400-acre backlot, isn’t the only outfit building studio space. Last year, Gray Television had the grand opening of its Assembly Studios complex on the former home of a General Motors plant. NBCUniversal Media is a big tenant.

On the other hand, Tyler Perry has put on hold plans for an $800 million expansion of his studios in Atlanta because of concerns over how artificial intelligence will impact video production.