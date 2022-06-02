NBCU To Lease and Operate Gray TV’s Atlanta Studio Facility
By Jon Lafayette published
Production of Gray, NBCU and third-party movies and TV series to start late next year
Gray Television said it reached a long-term agreement with Comcast’s NBCUniversal to lease and operate the studio facilities at Assembly Atlanta, the production facility Gray has been planning to build.
Assembly Atlanta is a 135-acre complex on the former site of a General Motors assembly plant in Doraville, Georgia. Assembly Studios features soundstages, production offices, warehouses, studio bungalows, event space and a parking deck.
NBCU will manage the studio and production facilities at Assembly Studios, including Third Rail Studios, which is adjacent to the Assembly Studios complex (and is where Netflix’s Ozark was filmed). Third Rail Studios opened in 2016 and was acquired by Gray in 2021.
Gray expects that 1,200 people will be employed building Assembly Studios, which should be completed in the second half of 2023. Gray’s Swirl films, NBCU and third-party tenants are expected to be able to start producing movies and TV series by the end of 2023. When fully operational, 4,000 people will be employed at the facility.
Gray updated its capital expenditure guidance related to Assembly Atlanta to a range of $130 million to $140 million in 2022, with approximately $80 million to $90 million of additional capital spending related to Assembly Atlanta in 2023.
Wells Fargo securities analyst Steven Cahall noted that Gray paid about $80 million for the Assembly Atlanta site and said he estimated that Gray’s production company revenue would be about $83 million this year.
“At the end of the day Gray TV is about free cash flow generation stemming from political ad revenues, core and net retrans,” noted Cahall. “A major site production deal with NBCU means there could be meaningful alternative revenue streams down the road and/or asset value that's under appreciated. For 2022 we're still focused on the traditional earnings streams and like both Gray and TV broadcast overall for the equity value creation from deleveraging after the mid-term political cycle.” ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
