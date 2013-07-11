MTV2's 'Wild 'N Out' Sets Network Ratings Record

MTV2's Tuesday late night comedy lineup of Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out and Ain't That America With Lil Duval set ratings records for the network.

The return of Wild 'N Out drew a network record 1.1 million viewers in the 11 p.m. time slot, according to network officials. The former MTV show, which blends comedic improv with head-to-head comedy battles, also performed strongly among teens, scoring a 2.9 rating among male teens and a 2.1 rating among female teens, said MTV2

Ain't That America, which showcases user-generated viral videos, averaged 800,000 viewers at 11:30, making it the second highest-rated telecast in MTV2 history. The premiere also ranked as the top original cable series in its time slot among adults 12-34, and among male teens the show garnered a 1.8 rating, according to the network.