Netflix Grabs SAG Awards Telecast

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will stream live on Netflix starting in 2024 in a multi-year partnership. Netflix will stream the 2023 awards, happening next month, on its YouTube channel, and the awards will be on the main platform next year. It is a rare example of Netflix airing live programming.

The SAG Awards salute the best in television and film.

“The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix head of global TV, said. “As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come.”

The 29th annual SAG Awards is on Sunday, February 26, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Nominees are announced January 11, with Ashley Park of Emily in Paris and Haley Lu Richardson of The White Lotus hosting.

TBS and TNT previously aired the event.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show,” SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said. “As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”

The SAG Awards are executive produced by Jon Brockett and produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment. ■