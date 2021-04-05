Netflix Tops SAG Awards Wins in Television, Motion Picture Categories

Netflix continued its awards season success Sunday, dominating SAG Awards wins in both the television and motion picture categories during a televised primetime ceremony.

The streaming service won four SAG Awards in the television category to lead all distributors, doubling the take of second place Pop TV's two award wins.

Netflix was once again led by The Crown, which repeated as the top choice in the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series category. The Crown star Gillian Anderson also won a SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series.

Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek won two awards in the comedy category, including outstanding ensemble as well as best actress in a comedy series for Catherine O’Hara.

On the movie front, Netflix won three awards, including two for original movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom stars Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boesman, who took home SAG Awards for outstanding lead female and male actor in a motion picture, respectively.

The 27th annual SAG Awards winners in the television category are as follows:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

MARK RUFFALO / Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey – I Know This Much is True (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY / Beth Harmon – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde – Ozark (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher – The Crown (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose – Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Manalorian (Disney Plus)

**

The 27th annual SAG Awards winners in the motion picture category are as follows:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Levee – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

VIOLA DAVIS / Ma Rainey – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

DANIEL KALUUYA / Fred Hampton – Judas and The Black Messiah

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

YUH-JUNG YOUN / Soonja – Minari

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Wonder Woman 1984