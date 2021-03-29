ABC, Netflix Among Top NAACP Image Awards Winners

Broadcast network ABC, led by its veteran comedy series Black-ish, secured more NAACP Image Awards than any other distributor in the television category, capping off the civil rights organization's week-long awards celebration recognizing the accomplishments of people of color over the past year.

ABC won eight NAACP awards, topping other multiple award-winning distributors including Netflix, Starz, HBO, Disney Junior, Comedy Central and the now defunct Quibi streaming service.

ABC was led by Black-ish, which earned five NAACP Image Awards to top all shows. Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost and HBO’s Insecure also won multiple awards, including best drama and best comedy series, respectively. Netflix’s Self Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. Walker was the top choice for outstanding television movie.

On the movie side, streaming service Netflix swept the major acting categories, including outstanding actor (Chadwick Boseman) and actress (Viola Davis) for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; supporting actor (Boesman for Da 5 Bloods) and supporting actress (Phylicia Rashad for Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey). Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom also won for Outstanding Ensemble Cast.

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards’ Saturday primetime telecast was hosted by Black-ish’s Anthony Anderson and aired across several ViacomCBS-owned networks, including CBS, BET and VH1. Along with television and film, the awards also honored excellence in the fields of music and literature.

NAACP Image Awards winners in the television category -- including awards announced during the primetime telecast as well as earlier last week -- are as follows:

Outstanding drama series

Power Book II: Ghost -- Starz

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis – How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Clifford “Method Man” Smith - Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Mary J. Blige - Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Outstanding writing in a drama series

Attica Locke - Little Fires Everywhere - Ep. 104 “The Spider Web” (Hulu)

Outstanding directing in a drama series

Hanelle Culpepper - Star Trek: Picard - Ep. 101 "Remembrance" (CBS All Access)

Outstanding comedy series

Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson - black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Deon Cole - black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Marsai Martin - black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding writing in a comedy series

Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You - Ep. 112 “Ego Death” (HBO)

Outstanding directing in a comedy series

Anya Adams - black-ish - Ep. 611 “Hair Day” (ABC)

Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)

Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special

Blair Underwood - Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)

Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special

Octavia Spencer - Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)

Outstanding writing in a television movie or special

Geri Cole - The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)

Outstanding directing in a television movie or special

Eugene Ashe -- Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding talk series

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Outstanding reality program/reality competition or game show

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Outstanding variety show (series or special)

VERZUZ (Apple Music)

Outstanding news/information (series or special)

The New York Times Presents The Killing of Breonna Taylor (FX)

Outstanding children’s program

Family Reunion (Netflix)

Outstanding animated series

Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

Outstanding performance by a youth (series, special, television movie or limited-series)

Marsai Martin - black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding short form series - comedy or drama

#FreeRayshawn (Quibi)

Outstanding performance in a short form series

Laurence Fishburne - #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)

Outstanding short form series - reality/nonfiction

“Between The Scenes” - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding documentary (television - series or special)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

Outstanding character voice-over performance (television)

Laya DeLeon Hayes - Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

Outstanding host in a talk or news/information (series or special) – individual or ensemble

Trevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding host in a reality/reality competition, game show or variety (series or special) – individual or ensemble

Steve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Outstanding guest performance - comedy or drama series

Loretta Devine- P-Valley (Starz)

Outstanding breakthrough creative (television)

Raynelle Swilling - Cherish the Day (OWN)

Outstanding directing in a documentary (television or motion picture)

Keith McQuirter - By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem (Epix)

Outstanding writing in a documentary (television or motion picture)

Melissa Haizlip - Mr. SOUL! (Maysles Documentary Center)