ABC, Netflix Among Top NAACP Image Awards Winners
‘Black-ish’, 'Power Book II: Ghost' take home multiple awards
Broadcast network ABC, led by its veteran comedy series Black-ish, secured more NAACP Image Awards than any other distributor in the television category, capping off the civil rights organization's week-long awards celebration recognizing the accomplishments of people of color over the past year.
ABC won eight NAACP awards, topping other multiple award-winning distributors including Netflix, Starz, HBO, Disney Junior, Comedy Central and the now defunct Quibi streaming service.
ABC was led by Black-ish, which earned five NAACP Image Awards to top all shows. Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost and HBO’s Insecure also won multiple awards, including best drama and best comedy series, respectively. Netflix’s Self Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. Walker was the top choice for outstanding television movie.
On the movie side, streaming service Netflix swept the major acting categories, including outstanding actor (Chadwick Boseman) and actress (Viola Davis) for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; supporting actor (Boesman for Da 5 Bloods) and supporting actress (Phylicia Rashad for Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey). Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom also won for Outstanding Ensemble Cast.
The 52nd NAACP Image Awards’ Saturday primetime telecast was hosted by Black-ish’s Anthony Anderson and aired across several ViacomCBS-owned networks, including CBS, BET and VH1. Along with television and film, the awards also honored excellence in the fields of music and literature.
NAACP Image Awards winners in the television category -- including awards announced during the primetime telecast as well as earlier last week -- are as follows:
Outstanding drama series
Power Book II: Ghost -- Starz
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton (Netflix)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis – How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Clifford “Method Man” Smith - Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Mary J. Blige - Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)
Outstanding writing in a drama series
Attica Locke - Little Fires Everywhere - Ep. 104 “The Spider Web” (Hulu)
Outstanding directing in a drama series
Hanelle Culpepper - Star Trek: Picard - Ep. 101 "Remembrance" (CBS All Access)
Outstanding comedy series
Insecure (HBO)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
Outstanding actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson - black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Deon Cole - black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Marsai Martin - black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding writing in a comedy series
Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You - Ep. 112 “Ego Death” (HBO)
Outstanding directing in a comedy series
Anya Adams - black-ish - Ep. 611 “Hair Day” (ABC)
Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)
Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special
Blair Underwood - Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)
Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special
Octavia Spencer - Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)
Outstanding writing in a television movie or special
Geri Cole - The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)
Outstanding directing in a television movie or special
Eugene Ashe -- Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)
Outstanding talk series
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
Outstanding reality program/reality competition or game show
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
Outstanding variety show (series or special)
VERZUZ (Apple Music)
Outstanding news/information (series or special)
The New York Times Presents The Killing of Breonna Taylor (FX)
Outstanding children’s program
Family Reunion (Netflix)
Outstanding animated series
Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)
Outstanding performance by a youth (series, special, television movie or limited-series)
Marsai Martin - black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding short form series - comedy or drama
#FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Outstanding performance in a short form series
Laurence Fishburne - #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Outstanding short form series - reality/nonfiction
“Between The Scenes” - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Outstanding documentary (television - series or special)
The Last Dance (ESPN)
Outstanding character voice-over performance (television)
Laya DeLeon Hayes - Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)
Outstanding host in a talk or news/information (series or special) – individual or ensemble
Trevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Outstanding host in a reality/reality competition, game show or variety (series or special) – individual or ensemble
Steve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
Outstanding guest performance - comedy or drama series
Loretta Devine- P-Valley (Starz)
Outstanding breakthrough creative (television)
Raynelle Swilling - Cherish the Day (OWN)
Outstanding directing in a documentary (television or motion picture)
Keith McQuirter - By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem (Epix)
Outstanding writing in a documentary (television or motion picture)
Melissa Haizlip - Mr. SOUL! (Maysles Documentary Center)
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.