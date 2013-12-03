Fates Roundup, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013

Here is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

(Sam Champion is pictured left.)

The Advanced Television Systems Committee elected Samsung’s John Godfrey to its board of directors on Dec. 3. Godfrey previously served as ATSC chairman until his term expired in 2012. In addition, ATSC re-elected both Sony’s Mark Eyer and LG’s John Taylor to second terms. Godfrey, Eyer and Taylor will begin their tenures in January. At the end of 2013, the following members will be exiting the board: LIN Media’s Brett Jenkins and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineering’s representative Yiyan Wu. Zenith’s Wayne Luplow will succeed Wu as the IEEE rep.

Doug Brake was tapped on Dec. 3 as a telecommunications policy analyst at the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation, a Washington-based tech policy think tank. Brake, who comes to ITIF as a research assistant from the Silicon Flatirons Center at the University of Colorado, will focus on broadband and spectrum policy.

Edible Media, the newly formed subsidiary of Lifestyle Media Partners, named three members of its management team on Dec. 3. Varanya Vadakan, who previously served as general manager of Welcome Wagon, has been appointed COO and CFO. Brian Quinn, who comes to Edible form Scripps Networks Interactive’s digital team, has been tapped as CRO. Susan Wyland, who previously worked as an editorial consultant, has been named chief content officer of the company’s EdibleFeast.com.

Precision Health Media made several appointments on Dec. 3. Peter Fontana, who most recently served as director of digital ad sales at AMC Networks will join Precision Health Media as VP of advertising sales. Richard O'Connor, who cofounded Prime Visibility Media Group, has been tapped as CFO. Andy Chapman, who comes to the company from Mindshare NY, has been named to Precision's board of advisors.

Raquel Egusquiza was named on Dec. 2 VP, community affairs, Hispanic enterprises and content at NBCUniversal. Equsquiza, who will start at NBCU on Dec. 9, joins the company from AARP, where she was VP of multicultural markets. In her new role, she will work on the development of the company's community relations direction and planning for Telemundo Media. Egusquiza will report to Joe Uva, chairman of Hispanic enterprises and content at NBCU.

El Rey Network announced on Dec. 2 the company's marketing and communications team. The appointments include: Chad Blankenship, who joins El Rey from ESPN, as VP of consumer marketing; Jose Antonio Hernandez, who most recently served as senior account director at La Comunidad, as VP of trade marketing; and Clarissa Colmenero, who comes to the network from Summit Entertainment Studios, as executive director of public relations and communications. The trio will report to the net's COO, Antoinette Alfonso Zel.

Three more hosts have been added on Dec. 2 to NBC’s roster for its coverage of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Lester Holt, who is the weekend anchor for Today and NBC Nightly News, will host NBC’s weekday afternoon coverage of the games. Dan Patrick, who emcees Football Night in America, and Rebecca Lowe, who hosts the net’s Barclays Premiere League coverage, will helm weekday and weekend coverage for NBCSN. Holt, Patrick and Lowe join Bob Costas and Al Michaels on the host lineup. Sal Masekela was tapped last week as a sports desk reporter for NBC. Michelle Beadle, who was reportedly negotiating her exit from NBCUniversal, has been notably absent from the net’s roster. Her NBCSN show The Crossover was canceled in September.

Clint Odom has been named on Dec. 2 as FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel’s policy director. Odom had most recently served as deputy legislative director for Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.). He previously worked with the commission as a legal advisor to FCC chairman William Kennard.

The FCC appointed Tom Wheeler as defense commissioner, a procedural appointment that is not subject to notice or appointment. He succeeds former FCC chairman Julius Genachowski in the role, which includes oversight of the development emergency programs for broadcast, cable, satellite and phone service.

Glen Callanan has been tapped on Dec. 2 as general manager of KGAN Cedar Rapids. His duties will also include the supervision of sales and non-programming related services at the market’s Fox affiliate KFXA. Callanan previously served as director of interactive/retail sales at WGN Chicago.

Allison Aldridge has been appointed general manager of WACH Columbia (S.C.). Aldridge had most recently been working with Sinclair Broadcasting Group, which owns WACH, on newly acquired station operations. Aldridge succeeds Jim Bleicher as GM at the station. WACH made headlines in October after former Miss South Carolina Bree Boyce started at the station as an anchor.

Sam Champion is resigning from his weather posts at ABC News, ABC News President Ben Sherwood announced in a memo to staff on Dec. 2. Champion, who had been currently working as the weather reporter for Good Morning America and weather editor for ABC News, will now head to the Weather Channel, serving as a host and managing editor.

Paul Crouch, president and founder of Trinity Broadcasting Network, died on Nov. 30. He was 79. Crouch founded TBN with his wife Jan in 1973. Prior to that he headed the Assemblies of God church’s TV and film production department.

Veteran broadcaster Lew Dickey Sr. died on Nov. 28. He was 86. Dickey started Midwestern Broadcasting in 1958 with the acquisition of radio outlet WKWK Wheeling. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia, six children, and eight grandchildren.