Aldridge Named WACH Columbia GM

Allison Aldridge has been named general manager of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s WACH Columbia (S.C.). Aldridge, a Columbia native, has been assisting Sinclair with newly acquired station operations. From 2008 to 2010, she was general manager of Sinclair's WMMP Charleston, where she also had oversight of WTAT. From 2001 to 2007, she held a variety of titles, including general sales manager, local sales manager and national sales manager, at the Charleston stations.

Aldridge was an account executive at WACH starting in 1999.

"We are pleased to have Allison re-join Sinclair,” said Steve Pruett, VP and co-COO at Sinclair. “We look forward to building upon her knowledge of the market, her relationship with viewers and local businesses, and her sales background."

WACH made national news when Bree Boyce, former Miss South Carolina, started as an anchor Oct. 31.

Aldridge succeeds Jim Bleicher atop the station.

"The team at WACH is dedicated, hard-working and talented,” she said. “I am excited about the direction our station is headed and the resources available to it under Sinclair's ownership."