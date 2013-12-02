Rosenworcel Names Policy Director

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has named Clint Odom, former Verizon Washington exec and FCC vet, to be her policy director, concentrating on media issues.

Odom most recently has been deputy legislative director for Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.). Rosenworcel herself is a former top senate staffer.

Odom is no stranger to the commission, having served a five year stint (1996 to 2001) as a legal advisor to FCC chairman William Kennard, as well as senior legal advisor at the then Cable Bureau and attorney advisor in the General counsel's office and to the Wireless Bureau.

Odom's resume also includes stints as VP of government relations for Verizon and private legal practice at Dow Lohnes PLLC.