Broadcast Exec Lew Dickey Sr. Dies
Lew Dickey Sr. veteran broadcaster, died on Thanksgiving Day at 86. Dickey began his 50-year broadcasting career at Storer Broadcasting’s WWVA-AM in Wheeling before being promoted to leadership positions at TV stations KDKA Pittsburgh and WAGA Atlanta. In 1958, he started Midwestern Broadcasting by acquiring radio outlet WKWK Wheeling; holdings later included TV outlet WLIO Lima (Ohio).
Dickey is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia; six children: Pat, Lew Jr., David, John, Michael and Caroline; and eight grandchildren.
Lew Jr. is chairman, president and CEO of radio station group Cumulus Media. “My dad was an enormously talented broadcaster and, more importantly, a deeply devoted husband, father and mentor,” he said. “He touched the lives of many people and will be dearly missed.”
