Sam Champion Leaving ABC News for Weather Channel

Sam Champion is leaving ABC News and heading to The Weather Channel. ABC News president Ben Sherwood announced the move in a memo to staff Monday morning.

Champion will become the on-air face of Weather Channel, where he will serve as a host and managing editor.

Our friend and colleague Sam Champion is leaving ABC News for a new opportunity at the Weather Channel," said Sherwood in the memo. "He will become the on-air face of the network, appearing as a host and serving as managing editor. Sam calls it a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Champion has been in the ABC News family since 1988, initially serving as the weatherman for WABC New York. Currently, he was the weather reporter for Good Morning America and weather editor for ABC News.

Sherwood's full memo to staff is below:

Our friend and colleague Sam Champion is leaving ABC News for a new opportunity at the Weather Channel. He will become the on-air face of the network, appearing as a host and serving as managing editor. Sam calls it a once in a lifetime opportunity.

For 25 years, Sam has been a vital member of the ABC News family -- joining powerhouse station WABC in 1988 and GMA in 2006.

Over the years at GMA, Sam has broadcast more than 1,800 weather forecasts. He has traveled to almost every major weather event in the U.S. As many of you know, Sam’s "Go" bag is always ready and his stellar reporting during Superstorm Sandy contributed to ABC's Peabody Award for coverage of that historic storm.

Sam has broadcast live from a raft floating between polar icebergs, danced the salsa on "Despierta America" and interviewed countless newsmakers, celebrities and chefs. On his show "Sea Rescue," viewers have shared Sam's passion for marine animal rescue, rehabilitation and release.

While there is no replacing Sam, we are in excellent hands with his storm chasing partner of the last few years, meteorologist Ginger Zee, who will take over his weather responsibilities at GMA and across ABC News. As you know, Ginger always rushes straight toward the eye of any storm and weaves cutting-edge science with human emotion to elevate our coverage.

GMA will celebrate Sam’s last day on Wednesday’s program. While he is leaving ABC News, he will always be a part of our family.