Callanan Named KGAN GM

Glen Callanan has been named general manager of KGAN Cedar Rapids, and will also oversee sales and other non-programming related services at KFXA, the Fox affiliate in the market.

Sinclair owns KGAN, the CBS affiliate in DMA No. 90, and has a services agreement with KFXA.

For the last five years, Callanan has been director of interactive sales/retail sales at WGN Chicago, and prior to that he was the general sales manager for KPLR St. Louis.

"We believe that Glen’s previous sales management, digital interactive sales experience and over 30 years of broadcast experience will be a valuable contribution to these stations,” said Steve Marks, COO of Sinclair.

Callanan's previous posts include one as national sales manager for WOFL Orlando.

"I am excited to be leading the team at KGAN and KFXA," commented Callanan. "I hope to work with the station employees to make our stations, news product and digital presence more relevant and important to the Cedar Rapids market."