BIA/Kelsey’s Mark Fratrik to Discuss Digital Media Adoption Trends at 2018 MFM CFO Summit

Mark Fratrik, Ph.D., senior vice president, chief economist of the BIA/Kelsey media research and consultancy firm, will lead a presentation entitled “Consumer Adoption of New Media – Old and Young Galloping to Digital” at the Media Financial Management Association’s (MFM’s) 2018 CFO Summit, which will be held March 8-9, at the Fort Lauderdale Beach Hilton.

Scheduled for 10:50 – 11:50 a.m. on the opening day of the CFO Summit, Fratrik’s session will provide a discerning examination of the top trends in media consumption in the past five years. He will also share unique, proprietary data from advertiser surveys and nationwide forecasts that illustrate where consumers are looking for different types of content, the media channels they are using to acquire it and which forms of advertising are proving most successful. In addition, the presentation will address how consumer adoption varies by demographic groups and location.

“Although today’s media marketplace is quite fragmented, consumers have proven their comfort with and eagerness to interact with content on multiple devices,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry’s credit association. “Mark Fratrik’s insights on the most effective methods for meeting their content interests, as well as the audience engagement demands of advertisers, will help CFO Summit attendees ensure their business strategies are aligned with the latest market intelligence.”

About the Presenter:

Mark Fratrik serves as BIA/Kelsey’s SVP/chief economist and is responsible for forecasting across all local media segments. He also manages the firm’s numerous proprietary databases and conducts primary research on various trends as they affect the broadcasting and related communications industries. A former member of MFM’s board of directors, Fratrik previously served as VP/economist for NAB, the National Association of Broadcasters and as an adjunct professor of economics at Johns Hopkins University. He earned a B.A. degree in mathematics and economics from State University of New York at Binghamton and master’s and doctoral degrees in economics from Texas A&M University.

About the MFM CFO Summit:

Now in its 12th year, MFM’s annual CFO Summit provides an exclusive forum for a no-holds-barred dialogue focused on the most important issues facing CFOs and media executives who deal directly with financial management processes. The 2018 event will feature the latest intelligence and facilitated discussions on cyber-security, economic and media consumption trends, workplace issues, digital media rights requirements, connected cars, the IoT, and managing big data, among other pressing matters.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Eligible attendees can obtain an up to 9.5 CPE Credits over the two-day summit.

Additional information about the CFO Summit and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website, at http://www.mediafinance.org/cfo-summit.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.