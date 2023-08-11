Women's World Cup Quarterfinals, Premier League Returns: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (August 12-13)

Lauren May Hemp of England and Manchester City and Demehin of Nigeria and Rivers Angels compete for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on August 7, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia

FIFA Women’s World Cup coverage and the launch of the new Premier League season highlight this weekend’s list of live Tv sports telecasts.

The Women’s World Cup continues Saturday on Fox with quarter-final round action featuring the Australia-France and England-Colombia matches. The winners will join Sweden and Spain in the semi-final round next weekend.

The 2023-24 Premiere League season kicks off with NBC, USA and Peacock offering eight live games throughout the weekend.

In the boxing ring, ESPN on Saturday will televise the junior welterweight championship bout between titleholder Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez, while DAZN distributes the heavyweight fight between former champion Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius. Also Saturday, Showtime will air the Emmanuel Rodriguez-Melvin Lopez bantamweight championship fight.

In the octagon, ESPN will televise a UFC Fight Night card headlined by the Vincente Luque-Rafael Dos Anjos bout.

On the track, USA on Saturday will televise the IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix and the Xfinity Pennzoil 150 races. On Sunday, NBC will televise the NASCAR Cup Verizon 200 at the Brickyard race.

On the links, CBS and the Golf Channel will provide weekend coverage of the PGA FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament, while USA offers coverage of the Women’s British Open tournament.

On the basketball court, ESPN on Sunday will televise the WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Indiana Fever, while CBS offers week eight action from the Big3 league.

On the baseball field, Peacock on Sunday will stream the Detroit Tigers-Boston Red Sox game, while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball game features National League East rivals Atlanta Braves and New York Mets.