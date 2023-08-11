Women's World Cup Quarterfinals, Premier League Returns: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (August 12-13)
A look at the weekend's top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
FIFA Women’s World Cup coverage and the launch of the new Premier League season highlight this weekend’s list of live Tv sports telecasts.
The Women’s World Cup continues Saturday on Fox with quarter-final round action featuring the Australia-France and England-Colombia matches. The winners will join Sweden and Spain in the semi-final round next weekend.
The 2023-24 Premiere League season kicks off with NBC, USA and Peacock offering eight live games throughout the weekend.
In the boxing ring, ESPN on Saturday will televise the junior welterweight championship bout between titleholder Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez, while DAZN distributes the heavyweight fight between former champion Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius. Also Saturday, Showtime will air the Emmanuel Rodriguez-Melvin Lopez bantamweight championship fight.
In the octagon, ESPN will televise a UFC Fight Night card headlined by the Vincente Luque-Rafael Dos Anjos bout.
On the track, USA on Saturday will televise the IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix and the Xfinity Pennzoil 150 races. On Sunday, NBC will televise the NASCAR Cup Verizon 200 at the Brickyard race.
On the links, CBS and the Golf Channel will provide weekend coverage of the PGA FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament, while USA offers coverage of the Women’s British Open tournament.
On the basketball court, ESPN on Sunday will televise the WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Indiana Fever, while CBS offers week eight action from the Big3 league.
On the baseball field, Peacock on Sunday will stream the Detroit Tigers-Boston Red Sox game, while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball game features National League East rivals Atlanta Braves and New York Mets.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.