Wimbledon Finals, WNBA All-Star Game: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (July 15-16)

Marketa Vondrousova plays a forehand in the Wimbledon Women's Singles semifinals match against Elina Svitolina.

This weekend’s lineup of live sports events starts on the tennis court with the Wimbledon tennis tournament men’s and women’s finals.

ESPN on Saturday morning will air the women’s finals match between Ons Jabeur and Arnya Sabalenka. On Sunday morning, the network will air the men’s finals match between the winners of Friday’s Jannik Sinner-Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz-Daniil Medvedev semi-final matches.

On the basketball court, ABC on Saturday will televise the WNBA’s annual All-Star Game from Las Vegas.

In the boxing ring, Showtime will televise a Saturday primetime lightweight main event fight between Frank Martin and Artem Harutyunyan. In the octagon, ESPN will offer a UFC Fight Night women’s bantamweight bout between Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva.

On the links, CBS and Golf Channel will air weekend coverage of the DP World Tour Scottish Open.

USA Network on Sunday will rev up its coverage of the NASCAR Cup Crayon 301 auto race, while Peacock streams the IndyCar Series Indy Toronto event.

Peacock on Sunday will also stream its weekly MLB Sunday Leadoff game featuring the San Francisco Giants and the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball game will pit the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels.