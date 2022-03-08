WideOrbit, Comscore Team Up To Expand Automated TV Buying

Comscore and WideOrbit said they have expanded their relationship to further automate TV buying and selling.

WideOrbit will be adding TV information from Comscore to transact and target TV campaigns on an automated basis across markets and demographics.

WideOrbit's platform enables the automated buying and selling of TV advertising inventory from 1,700 local TV stations in 201 markets.

The 65 agencies, brands and DSPNs that use WideOrbit’s sell-side platform, WO Marketplace, will be able to plan and execute automated buys based on Comscore TV data.

“The growing demand for automated buying and selling of linear TV highlights the critical importance of offering advertisers timely, relevant data to target audiences across markets and demographics,” said Eric Mathewson, WideOrbit founder and CEO. “Our partnership with Comscore allows us to provide the data advertisers need for effective targeting, combined with the ease of execution, waste reduction, brand safety, and rate transparency they’ve come to expect from WideOrbit marketplace transactions.”

Comscore and WideOrbit have been working together for the local stations they serve for 15 years. WideOrbit recently integrated Comscore’s QuickScore product into its WO Media Sales platform.

“The industry has been asking for better automation of TV buying and selling to harness the power of broadcast TV, which remains one of the most effective ways to reach large numbers of consumers,” said Bill Livek, CEO and executive vice chair, Comscore. “We are proud to deepen our longstanding partnership with WideOrbit to help advertisers more efficiently reach audiences across specific markets and demographics.” ■