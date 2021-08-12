WideOrbit Adds Comscore’s Quick Score to Ad Sales Platform

Comscore said it reached an agreement to integrate its Quick Score ratings product into WideOrbit’s media sales advertising platform.

Quick Score delivers local television ratings within three days . Previously, it took two weeks for stations to get audience data from Comscore.

“In today’s increasingly complex media landscape, timely measurement insights are critical to helping local broadcasters efficiently build proposals and orders, as well as to demonstrate in-flight campaign performance,” WideOrbit founder and CEO Eric Mathewson said. “WideOrbit’s integration with Comscore’s Quick Score provides local broadcasters data essential to maximizing revenue and proof of performance versus other advertising alternatives.”

WideOrbit’s WO Media Sales gives TV sales teams a suite of tools to build proposals leveraging real-time account information, inventory, audience research, and delivery metrics. Now with Quick Score, WO Media Sales provides measurement insights in a much timelier fashion.

“We are excited to begin providing WideOrbit with our fast, precise and reliable local market measurement,” Comscore CEO Bill Livek said. “The media industry is at an inflection point regarding television currencies. WideOrbit’s leadership in integrating Comscore allows our local broadcast clients to better serve their advertisers through in-flight deal fulfillment.”