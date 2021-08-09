Comscore Incorporates YouTube, YouTube TV Into Campaign Ratings

Comscore said it will be incorporating YouTube and YouTube TV into Comscore Campaign Ratings, its cross-platform measurement service.

Comscore will be able to provide marketers with data on deduplicated audiences for YouTube across desktop, mobile and connected TV.

The ratings leader, Nielsen announced a deal to measure CTV ads on YouTube and YouTube TV in 2020.

"People are watching more YouTube than ever — on mobile, on laptops, and especially on our fastest growing screen, the TV, and we want to ensure advertisers can measure their reach across all devices with third-party partners like Comscore," said Debbie Weinstein, VP, global solutions, YouTube. "We also know people are choosing to watch their favorite YouTube content on connected TVs with others, and the inclusion of co-viewing in this new integration will allow advertisers to understand the full scale of the audience they’re able to reach through YouTube CTV campaigns."

Comscore has been working with Google on measurement methodologies that don't use third-party pixels.

"This is a critical milestone for Comscore and for the industry. Our clients are placing a large portion of their advertising spend with YouTube, and they need a holistic view of how that spend is performing relative to the entire media mix. We're confident that clients using Comscore Campaign Ratings will have the most complete picture of advertising performance in the market," said Comscore CEO Bill Livek.