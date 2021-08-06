Fox Expands Measurement Relationship with Comscore
Deal includes national TV measurement service
Fox said it has extended and expanded its relationship with Comscore.
The deal comes as networks and distributors have criticized Nielsen for under-counting viewing during the pandemic.
Also Read: Charter’s Spectrum Reach Shifts to Comscore for Local Ratings
The new deal with Fox includes Comscore’s national TV measurement service.
“The rapid evolution of consumer behavior makes it more important than ever to have stable, granular audience measurement, and Comscore has made significant progress in its measurement capabilities,” said Audrey Steele, executive VP of sales research insights & strategy for Fox. “We’re excited to work even more closely with the team to drive a multi-currency marketplace.”
Since last year, Comscore has refinanced and acquired an expanded set of data rights and improved its television measurement products.
“It is a privilege to continue our longstanding relationship with Fox and have their vote of confidence in our TV measurement,” said Carol Hinnant, chief revenue officer, Comscore. “As the industry accelerates its shift toward impressions-based buying, Comscore has strengthened its stable and reliable television footprint to ensure marketers have modern media measurement.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.