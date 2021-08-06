Fox Expands Measurement Relationship with Comscore

Fox said it has extended and expanded its relationship with Comscore.

The deal comes as networks and distributors have criticized Nielsen for under-counting viewing during the pandemic.

The new deal with Fox includes Comscore’s national TV measurement service.

“The rapid evolution of consumer behavior makes it more important than ever to have stable, granular audience measurement, and Comscore has made significant progress in its measurement capabilities,” said Audrey Steele, executive VP of sales research insights & strategy for Fox. “We’re excited to work even more closely with the team to drive a multi-currency marketplace.”

Since last year, Comscore has refinanced and acquired an expanded set of data rights and improved its television measurement products.

“It is a privilege to continue our longstanding relationship with Fox and have their vote of confidence in our TV measurement,” said Carol Hinnant, chief revenue officer, Comscore. “As the industry accelerates its shift toward impressions-based buying, Comscore has strengthened its stable and reliable television footprint to ensure marketers have modern media measurement.”