Bill Livek Planning To Retire As CEO at Comscore

Comscore said that CEO Bill Livek has announced his intention to retire as CEO.

Like plans to serve as non-executive vice chairman of Comscore’s board after a successor as CEO is identified.

Livek joined Comscore when Rentrak was acquired by Comscore in 2016.

He became CEO in 2019..

"It has been an honor to serve Comscore's shareholders, customers and employees, and I am so proud of what we have accomplished together as a team to make Comscore synonymous with census measurement," said Livek. "I am confident about Comscore's future and honored to continue to be part of it."

Also: David Kenny Says Some Parts of Nielsen One Are Being Accelerated

Comscore's board will consider external and internal candidates to succeed Livek as CEO. Spencer Stuart is assisting with the search.

"On behalf of the Comscore Board, employees and industry, we want to thank Bill for his leadership and successful turnaround of Comscore," said Brent Rosenthal, Chairman of the Board for Comscore. "Bill ensured that Comscore is in a stronger position than it's ever been and prepared to serve as the future of media measurement." ■