comScore and Rentrak Complete Merger

comScore and Rentrak filed papers finalizing their merger on Friday and they received confirmation from the Oregon secretary of state that the newly combined company has been established.

The new comScore will begin trading on Monday. The company will also begin communicating its business plans to clients after a board meeting Sunday.

The combined company is expected to provide more robust competition to Nielsen in the media audience measurement business.

On Thursday, comScore and Rentrak shareholders voted to approve the combination in separate meetings.

