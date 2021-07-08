Whistle TV Sets First Content Slate With Original Documentary

Team Whistle set the first slate of original content for Whistle TV, its free ad supported sports and entertainment digital network.

Programming for Whistle TV is headlined by No Seasons Off, a documentary that follows the New York Gauchos basketball program in the Bronx. It also includes series from Team Whistle content partners Dude Perfect and 2Hype.

(Image credit: Whistle TV)

No Seasons Off is based on No Days Off, the Team Whistle show that appears Tuesdays on YouTube and has 2.5 million subscribers. Whistle TV will also have other original programming built off the company's strong social media following.

Team Whistle said Whistle TV reaches more than 70 million U.S. households via distributors including The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio, TCL, Plex, DistroTV, Stirr and LocalNow.

“Our first-ever Whistle TV content slate shows our commitment to creating relatable, feel good sports adjacent content that inspires our audiences,” said Matt Koenig, VP of programming & monetization at Team Whistle. “Until now Whistle TV was focused on acquisitions, now we are focused on taking our brand programming that sees an impressive 4 billion views across platforms and creating new franchises native for our OTT from those learnings.”

No Seasons Off will premiere on Whistle TV on July 9. Short-form episodes of the show will also appear on Whistle's YouTube channel starting July 12 and be distributed on Snapchat Discovery. Whistle publishes more than 40 episodes of weekly content on Snapchat.

The New York Gauchos Basketball program in the Bronx, featured in No Seasons Off, is a 20-year-old skills-development program that draws participants from all five boroughs and the Tri-State area during the academic year.

Whistle TV’s original series from Dude Perfect is called Dude Perfect: Overtime. It premieres Aug. 2. The new 2Hype show is 2Hype x Whistle, and it will have its debut Aug. 9.

Whistle TV will also feature returning series including Meet the Pet, My Hustle, Bad Jokes and Dunk League.