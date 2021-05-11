Team Whistle Names Matt Koenig VP, Programming and Monetization

Team Whistle named Matt Koenig VP of programming and monetization for WhistleTV.

Koenig, most recently director of programming/streaming TV for Jukin Media, will work with WhistleTV VP operations Sarah Craig on programming strategy while integrating Whistle’s social strategy.

Team Whistle also named Stacey Richman VP of communications, She had previously been director of consumer communications at Group Nine Media. Before that she was with truTV and Discovery’s Animal Planet.

Stacey Richman (Image credit: Team Whistle)

Koenig and Richman will be based in New York and report to executive VP of media Joseph Caporoso.

“As Team Whistle continues to grow at an accelerated pace, we’re putting our resources against the areas of the business we believe will best help the company evolve and grow,” said Caporoso. “With Matt’s experience successfully generating revenue growth we’re confident in his ability to manage the monetization of Whistle TV, and Stacey’s background working for both linear and digital brands and strong relationships will help us flesh out our communications strategy. We believe these are two important roles to help us navigate an ever-changing industry.”