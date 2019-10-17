Whistle Plans to Launch Linear Over-the-Top Channel

Sports media company Whistle said it plans to launch a linear over-the-top TV channel in the fourth quarter.

The company also named Griffin Gmelich executive VP of OTT and content.

Whistle recently acquired Vertical Network, which was founded by Elisabeth Murdoch and backed by Snap.

WhistleTV will offer free ad-supported content 24 hours a day. The programming will include original show, episodic content featuring social media influencers, niche sports league programming inspirational movies and documentaries.

“We’re looking forward to expanding Whistle’s content offerings to the linear OTT space and are pleased that WhistleTV will bring a new slate of diversified IP to market,” said Gmelich. “Whistle’s deep portfolio of existing and new franchises, as well as talent-infused content, will meet audiences everywhere they consume content whether it be on social and soon to be in linear too.”