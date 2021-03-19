Cinedigm Lands 11 Streaming Channels on FreeCast’s SelectTV

Cinedigm said it reached an agreement with FreeCast that will put 11 of Cinedigms ad-supported streaming channels on SelectTV and other services using FreeCast’s SmartGuide technology.

"We're excited to work with Cinedigm and add their channels to SelectTV, because that's what this business has always been all about. We help consumers get access to channels that match their interests, and we help programmers reach audiences that are interested in their content. And we do it for both much more affordably than traditional TV networks and providers do."

FreeCast said its SmartGuide is a low-cost distribution platform for linear and on-demand TV. It monetizes content with dynamic ad insertion technology that makes channels with smaller audiences viable.

The Cinedigm channels are Bambu, Bloody Disgusting, The Bob Ross Channel, ComedyDynamics, CONtv, ContvAnime, Docurama, Dove Channel, MyTime, So...Real and Whistle Sports.

“As the television viewing audience continues to shift away from established cable and satellite providers onto OTT, it is critical that Cinedigm make it’s channels widely available," said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s GM of Digital Networks. “It is through the high-scalability of our Matchpoint platform and via partners, such as FreeCast, that we can ensure our viewers that they can find our content on every platform and every OTT service out there.”