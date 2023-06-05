While Linear Primetime Shrinks Daytime Is Growing: iSpot Report

'The Price is Right'

Daytime may not be the new primetime, but at a time when linear viewing is shrinking, new research from iSpot.tv shows daytime programming growing and grabbing a bigger share of viewership.

iSpot said that during the 2022-23 television season, the advertising impressions generated by daytime programming grew 1.3% to 860.3 billion.

By contrast, primetime ad impressions dropped 3%.

Daytime programming’s share of all linear impressions hit 17.7%.

“These shifts create new avenues for networks to maximize the value of non-primetime dayparts, while advertisers can locate pockets of broad-reach programming for lower CPMs,” according to the ISpot report.

Most of the growth in daytime is happening on the broadcast network, with daytime impressions on ABC,CBS and NCU up an average of 9.5%.

The top 10 networks during daytime are CBS, ABC, Fox News, NBC, CNN, Ion, Univision, ESPN, MSNBC and HGTV.

The top 10 network shows in daytime are The Price Is Right, The Young and the Restless, The View, Let’s Make a Deal, General Hospital, GMA3, Friends, The Bold And The Beautiful, Today With Hoda & Jenna and The Talk.

The top syndicated shows were Friends, Dr. Phil, The King of Queens, Tamron Hall and Seinfeld.’

Who’s advertising in daytime? The No. 1 brand is Nutrafol, followed by Weight Watchers, Farxiga. GOLO, Chase Credit cards, Huggies, Flonase and Hilton Hotels.