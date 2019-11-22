‘The Price is Right’ Gets Prime Slots on CBS

The Price is Right has a couple primetime specials on CBS, as the SEAL Team cast turns up on one episode and Seth Rogen on another. The Price is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza With the Cast of SEAL Team is on at 8 p.m. ET/PT Dec. 22, and The Price is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza With Seth Rogen is on Dec. 23.

Drew Carey hosts both hour-long episodes.

SEAL Team star David Boreanaz and other cast members welcome an audience full of military Dec. 22. The cast will play for the Headstrong Project, which provides mental health treatment for post-Sept. 11 veterans and their families.

Rogen’s films include The Lion King and Long Shot. He will play for Hilarity for Charity, the Alzheimer’s non-profit organization founded by him and his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen.

The Price is Right is produced by Fremantle and runs weekdays. Evelyn Warfel is the executive producer.