Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Notches 10th Straight Win on Total Day Chart

Fox News continued its winning ways on both the primetime and total day charts through the second week of March.

The news network averaged 2 million viewers during the week of March 11 to March 17, easily beating second-place ESPN’s 1.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen figures supplied by Fox News. MSNBC finished third with 1.2 million viewers, followed by HGTV’s 763,000 watchers.

History finished it fifth place with 751,000 viewers, followed by TBS (641,000 viewers), Hallmark Channel (593,000), INSP (588,000), Food Network (576,000) and CNN (563,000).

Fox News was the most watched cable network on a 24-hour basis for the 10th straight week, averaging 1.2 million viewers. MSNBC finished second with 789,000 viewers, followed by ESPN (640,000), CNN (432,000) and HGTV (398,000), according to Nielsen.