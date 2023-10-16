Weather Channel Does Upfront Ad Deals Using VideoAmp as Currency

The Weather Channel Television Network, part of Allen Media Group, said that it transacted its upfront deals using VideoAmp as its primary currency .

VideoAmp is one of several big-data based measurement companies challenging Nielsen's dominance in the TV audience business.

“The Weather Channel is very proud to be the first network to transition to VideoAmp, proving that reliable big data measurement is the future of the television industry,” Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, said. “We made the move at the start of the Upfronts because our clients deserve much stronger data. VideoAmp allows us to better serve our clients by showing the efficacy and return on investment our audiences and content deliver.”

Allen announced that his company had retained VideoAmp to handle TV measurement at its upfront in April, remarking that “Nielsen does a horrible job.”

Allen has sued Nielsen for fraud, alleging that Nielsen measurement failure cost his company money.

Allen Media Group signed a 10-year deal with VideoAmp in June making VideoAmp its primary and preferred advertising currency .

“Allen Media Group is making bold decisions to push the industry towards smarter and more sophisticated ways of measuring viewers. The Weather Channel moving its entire Upfront to VideoAmp currency is a massive testament to their commitment to increasing the value of media for their advertiser clients and viewers,” VideoAmp founder and CEO Ross McCray said.

Also Read: Dentsu Uses VideoAmp As Currency in Multi-Network Ad Campaign

“At Horizon we are always focused on innovation and improving our clients’ impact against their advertising commitments. We fully support The Weather Channel’s move to VideoAmp as their primary currency and being able to demonstrate to our clients the improvement of measurement and efficacy against their media campaigns,” David Campanelli, executive VP and chief investment officer of Horizon Media, said.