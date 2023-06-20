Allen Media Group In 10-Year Ad Currency Deal With VideoAmp

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said it agreed to a 10-year deal making VideoAmp its primary and preferred advertising currency, effective immediately.

Allen had announced at the company's upfront presentation in April that this company would be using VideoAmp as currency in the upfronts, beginning with The Weather Channel.

Allen has sued Nielsen for fraud, alleging that Nielsen measurement failure cost his company money.

The length of the deal with VideoAmp–one of several new companies using big data from set-top boxes and smart TV–to challenge NIelsen, which has dominated the TV measurement world for decades.

“What’s unique about this deal is Allen Media Group is the first to say VideoAmp is the primary currency, not the alternative. It’s a huge step forward for the entire industry as we are making measurement more accurate and equitable for everyone,” said Ross McCray, VideoAmp’s Founder and CEO.

VideoAmp’s big dataset incorporates 39M households and multiple data sources, providing more accurate, representative, and effective ways of measuring an advertiser’s media spend across screens.

“Reliable big data measurement is much needed and will save the industry. This is something we have been waiting on for a long time -- a company to come along and break the mold, to take us to the next level and to measure our channels properly,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “For Allen Media Group, that solution is VideoAmp.”

Allen and McCray announced the deal at the VideoAmp Summit taking place in Cannes.