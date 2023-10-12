Dentsu Uses VideoAmp As Currency in Multi-Network Ad Campaign

In another milestone towards an alternative to Nielsen that can be used by media buyers and advertisers, Dentsu said that it has executed a campaign across multiple programmers based on audience guaranteed using VideoAmp as currency.

The programmers involved in the buy included Paramount, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery, A+E Networks, Hallmark Media and NBCUniversal.

Dentsu and VideoAmp did not disclose the name of the advertiser.

The buy was made through Dentsu’s Data Enabled Linear TV Activation (DELTA) platform.

“As we look to the future of seamless video investment for our clients, this innovative partnership represents a positive shift in the marketplace, enabling advertisers to more effectively reach more valuable audiences in premium placements,” Dentsu Media U.S. senior VP, Video Innovation Brad Stockton said. “This is our latest effort to drive adoption of alternative currencies as we seek to build out a unified investment approach rooted in the same source of truth through DELTA.”

DELTA uses VideoAmp for planning, measurement, and access to currency-grade data and insights in order to optimize media spending and reach an advertiser’s target audience across premium publishers.

“The growth that we’ve been able to achieve since we first engaged with Dentsu on currency in 2021 is incredible,” VideoAmp founder and CEO Ross McCray said. “Moving past testing to this kind of scale is a testament to the DELTA team and their commitment to providing clients with the benefits of using an advanced currency. This is just the start and we look forward to collectively helping advertisers make their media investments work harder and smarter to achieve the business outcomes that matter most to them.”

Media companies including Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery and NBCUniversal have been pushing to use multiple currencies for selling commercial inventory.

“This latest partnership between Dentsu and VideoAmp marks an exciting step forward for our industry in enabling advertisers to transact against advanced audiences at scale, an approach we fully embrace at Warner Bros. Discovery,” WBD executive VP, ad sales Marybeth Strobel said. “By leveraging these innovative solutions in audience-based buying, advertisers can better leverage Warner Bros. Discovery’s suite of premium IP, brands, franchises and coveted audiences and ensure the impact of their investment is more fully captured.”