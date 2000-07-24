WCVB-TV Boston became the second station in the market to change its anchor lineup last week, following WBZ-TV by days. Changes at the Hearst-Argyle anchor desk had been expected since long-married co-anchors Chet Curtis and Natalie Jacobson drew national headlines when they announced late last year that that they were separating, although they continued to anchor the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. news together. Beginning Monday, Jacobson will anchor the 5 p.m. newscast, NewsCenter 5, with Anthony Everett and will solo-anchor at 6 p.m. Curtis will be paired with Pam Cross for the Sunday evening editions of NewsCenter 5 and will expand his role in the station's in-depth reports, "A Closer Look," the station said. Everett and Heather Kahn will continue at 5:30 p.m. and add the 11 p.m. newscast.