Warner Bros. Discovery Nets Unleash Super Bowl Sunday Programming for Those Who Don’t Like Football

Puppy Bowl celebrates 20 years on the air Sunday, February 11. Simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS, truTV, Max and Discovery Plus, the three-hour Puppy Bowl XX telecast, featuring 131 puppies, begins at 2 p.m. ET.

As the Chiefs and 49ers battle for the Lombardi Trophy on CBS, Puppy Bowl sees Team Ruff and Team Fluff battle for the Lombarky Trophy.

The largest of the 131 is the Great Dane Levi, at 72 pounds, and the smallest is Sweetpea, who weighs in at 1.7 pounds.

The Super Bowl kicks off on CBS at 6:30 p.m.

A longtime Animal Planet special, Puppy Bowl was simulcast across the various Warner Bros. Discovery networks for the first time last year.

Also Read: Why Wait for Kickoff? See Some Hot Super Bowl Commercials Here

“For the 20th anniversary of Puppy Bowl, we made this beloved pop culture event bigger and better than ever,” said Karen Bronzo, chief marketing officer, U.S. Networks Group, Warner Bros. Discovery. “In addition to working with a group of amazing brands and extending our reach, a big goal for our team was to drive more impact for pet adoption than ever before. Each one of our partnerships gives our fans fun ways to join the Puppy Bowl celebration but also drives awareness for shelters across the country.”

Partners include Best Friends Animal Society, Funny Face Bakery, National Football League Players Association, Wag!, Bark Social, Grounds and Hounds, Pooch Perks, Southwest Airlines and Valpak.

Puppy Bowl XX is produced for Animal Planet by Bright Spot Content

Also Read: YouTube Unveils High-Profile Ad Formats Ahead of Super Bowl

Following Puppy Bowl XX, Stupid Pet Tricks debuts on TBS, Discovery, truTV and Animal Planet at 5 p.m. ET February 11. Sarah Silverman hosts the show, an extension of the segments that used to appear on Late Show With David Letterman.

Letterman appears in the pilot episode, sitting with Silverman as she takes the SPT torch. Then viewers see a goat who does yoga, a life-saving dog, and what TBS calls “the biggest pet we’ve ever seen.”

New episodes air on TBS Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, beginning February 12.