Super Bowl Sunday: Chiefs vs. Eagles on Fox, Puppies on Warner Bros. Discovery Nets

Super Bowl LVII takes place Sunday, February 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Fox airs the game. The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles and kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Rihanna is the headliner for the halftime show.

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen call the game for Fox. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were the Fox football guys, having hosted six Super Bowls, but the pair moved on to ESPN in 2022, to work on Monday Night Football. ESPN and ABC have the Super Bowl in 2027.

Burkhardt told NextTV.com about his preparation for the big game: “I know this won’t be like every other game, but I’m just preparing like I do every game. When I got promoted this year, I said I was going to keep doing what I’m doing and keep the same prep routine because that’s what got me here. If I did something completely ridiculous for the Super Bowl I’d be an idiot.”

Rihanna has not been onstage for close to four years, and it’s been seven years since her last album, Anti, as she has focused on her successful beauty and fashion lines, as well as motherhood. Speaking with Nate Burleson on CBS Mornings, she said, “It was so scary because it was kind of unexpected to come back from zero to the Super Bowl.”

Apple Music sponsors the halftime show, succeeding Pepsi in the role. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is the Super Bowl’s “live music entertainment strategist.” Rihanna is managed by Roc Nation. She had turned down an invite to play the Super Bowl in 2019.

Her next album, R9, has been long awaited, and no release date has been announced.

One Super Bowl commercial that's getting some buzz features Natasha Lyonne, star of Peacock drama Poker Face. Her character Charlie helps solve crimes by always knowing when someone is lying. She displays this unique skill when discussing other Super Bowl ads running February 12.

Besides Fox, the game is on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

For those who don’t go for football, the Puppy Bowl happens February 12 as well. A longtime Animal Planet property, Puppy Bowl XIX will simulcast on Animal Planet, Discovery, Discovery Plus, HBO Max and TBS for the first time. The event will feature 122 puppies, 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states.

Human talent includes Bleacher Report host Taylor Rooks, sports commentator Steve Levy, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate), Faruq Tauheed (Battlebots), Zak Bagans (Ghost Adventures) and Alex Guarnaschelli (Supermarket Stakeout,) along with talent from Discovery Channel’s Street Outlaws franchise and New Line Cinema’s film Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Dan Schachner returns as referee.

The pre-game is on at 1 p.m. ET and the game starts at 2. ■