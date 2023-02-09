‘Poker Face’ Super Bowl Ad Will See Natasha Lyonne Riff on Other SB Spots

Peacock will run an ad for new drama Poker Face during the Super Bowl. The ad will feature star Natasha Lyonne, sitting in a bar and riffing on actual ads that previously ran that evening in the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl happens on Fox February 12. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

The 30-second ad can be viewed here.

Rian Johnson created Poker Face, which premiered January 26 and features a new mystery every episode. Lyonne plays Charlie, who can always tell when someone is lying.

Lyonne is an executive producer too. Johnson’s work includes the Netflix movies Knives Out and Glass Onion.

The ad plays on Charlie’s special skill. Watching the game in a bar with a man, he asks about her ability to detect lies. Their conversation then touches on the ads that have already run that day, and how they hold up against her truth test.

The ad is created in partnership with M&Ms and Google Pixel. It was directed by Dan Opsal of Hungry Man. ■