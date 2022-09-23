Apple Grabs Super Bowl Halftime Show, Replacing Pepsi as Sponsor

The National Football League said that Apple has signed a long-term deal to be the sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show, replacing Pepsi, which was part of the big game for 10 years.

The musical extravaganza will promote Apple Music.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Published reports estimated the price tag at $50 million annually.

The halftime show, which has featured performers ranging from Prince to U2 to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, is typically the most-watched music performance of the year, occasionally sparking controversy a la Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake.

Last year’s acclaimed show featured classic rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent. More than 120 million viewers tuned in and the show won three Creative Emmy Awards.

“We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show,” Nana-Yaw Asamoah, senior VP of partner strategy for the NFL said. “We couldn't think of a more appropriate partner for the world's most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology.”

Apple has been moving into the TV sports business with its Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders. It is also a contender for the NFL’s Sunday Ticket out-of-market package.

“Music and sports hold a special place in our hearts, so we’re very excited Apple Music will be part of music and football's biggest stage,“ Oliver Schusser, Apple's VP of Apple Music and Beats, said. “We’re looking forward to even more epic performances next year and beyond with the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.” ■