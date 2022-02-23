Vizio Using Data From TransUnion For Household Connect Campaigns

Vizio said it made a deal with TransUnion to expand Vizio’s Household Connect cross-device advertising platform.

Incorporating TransUnion’s TruAudience Identity and data marketplace enables Vizio to create a cross-channel offering for advertisers that optimizes message and frequency for audiences access 19 million smart TV households and millions of mobile devices.

The product is being sold exclusively through Vizio Ads.

Also: Vizio Claims $100 Million in Upfront Ad Commitments

“This allows advertisers to leverage our proprietary ACR data along with data from the TransUnion Data Marketplace across platforms, and execute full-funnel marketing campaigns for the Vizio audience,” said Oz Lang, vice president of product management at Vizio. “So after being presented an ad on TV, viewers will see a complementary ad or call-to-action on their computer, tablet, or mobile device shortly thereafter, all powered by the same rich data.”

Also: TransUnion Agrees to Acquire Neustar for $3.1 Billion in Cash

Vizio created Market Connect with Yahoo and will continue to add data partners and capabilities to the product.

“By leveraging the TruAudience Identity and Data Marketplace, Vizio combines their rich audience viewing data with other first and third party demographic and behavioral data across tens of millions of connected homes,” said Matt Spiegel, executive VP for the media & entertainment vertical at TransUnion. “This partnership provides brands and marketers enhanced advertising and efficacy.”

In addition to Household Connect, Vizio Ads also offers True Incremental Reach and Universal Frequency Control products. Vizio Ads relies on viewing data from ACR technology employed by Vizio’s Inscape unit.

Vizio Ads said it has doubled the number of brand it works with and tripled revenue per advertiser in the past year, Its upfront commitments exceeded $100 million, a fourfold increase over 2021.

Also: Vizio Reports 3Q Loss Despite Streaming Platform Gains

“Over the last couple years, we have been investing in building out both our in-house ad tech team and our proprietary ad tech solutions,” said Travis Hockersmith, VP of Vizio’s Platform Plus business. “This allows us to quickly develop differentiated products that push the industry forward, help advertisers measure campaign ROI against our unique audience, and create a more cohesive experience for viewers across multiple devices and touchpoints.” ■