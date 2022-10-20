Vizio Adopts SpringServe Tile Design to SmartCast
Ad-serving functionality built into the format
Vizio has adopted SpringServe Tiles to display content on its SmartCast platform and make it easier for viewers to find what they want to watch.
“We are continuously looking for opportunities to improve the experience for engaged audiences through innovative and contextually relevant content and messaging,” said Travis Hockersmith, group VP, Platform Plus at Vizio. “SpringServe’s Tiles helps deliver personalized experiences, and simplify the search and discovery process for millions of users, whether searching for subscription or free content.”
Publishers can use the flexibility of the tile design to highlight content recommendations or feature display advertising in a less intrusive way.
SpringServe’s ad-serving functionality — including targeting and reporting — are built into the Tiles format. SpringServe was acquired by Magnite last year.
“We created Tiles to bring the precision of video ad serving to the content discovery experience users see when they turn on their connected TVs,” SpringServe general manager Joe Hirsch said. “This technology, built off the IAB native ads spec, brings new tools to the most important first impression consumers have with their television, the navigation of the home screen. CTV Native Tiles gives TV manufacturers like Vizio additional non-interruptive ad experiences in the form of pause ads and sponsored scene selection.” ■
