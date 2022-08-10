Vizio Streams A $2.3 Million Profit On Platform Plus Gains

Vizio swung to a profit in the second quarter as the company’s platform plus business showed big gains in hours spent watching and revenue.

Net income was $2.3 million, or 1 cent a share, compared to a net loss of $14 million, or 8 cents a share, a year ago.

Net revenue rose 2% to $408.9 million

Vizio’s platform Plus revenue jumped 69% to $110.8 million and gross profit rose 47% to $69.9 million.. SmartCast active accounts were up 15% to 16.1 million and SmartCast hours spent watching increased 22% to 4.3 billion.

Average revenue per user increased 54% to $25.87.

For the third quarter, Vizio said it expects Platform Plus net revenue to be in the $120 million to $125 million range and Platform Plus gross profit to be between $75 million and $78 million.

Revenue from device sales was down 11% to $298.1 million.

“Viz has always been focused on great design, great user experiences, but just as importantly, a culture of discipline and efficiency. I am very proud of our strong and seasoned management team that has endured many business cycles and proven to be resilient.” said CEO William Wang. “Our second-quarter results show the success of the dual revenue model we’ve built. I am pleased to announce that our total revenue exceeded $400 million, led by our platform business which grew 69% year-over-year to a record $111 million.” ■