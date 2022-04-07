Vevo Pumps Up The Volume as App Launches on Cox Contour TV Service

Music video service Vevo said it made a deal with Cox Cable, which will launch the Vevo app to millions of Cox Contour TV and Contour Stream Player customers.

The deal extends Vevo’s connected TV presence, providing advertisers with larger audiences and incremental reach for cross-platform campaigns.

“Vevo is excited to partner with one of the largest cable TV providers in the country, as we continue to deliver on our mission to maximize the commercial and promotional value of the music video," said Alexander Kisch, general counsel and executive VP, business development and affairs at Vevo. "Cox provides a top-tier viewing experience that allows consumers to watch their favorite content and the Vevo catalog will be a great addition to that environment.”

“We’ve also recently optimized the Vevo app, so fans have the option to enjoy either live linear programming across multiple channels or utilize search and discover capabilities for a more personalized on-demand viewing experience,” Kisch said.

Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers premium content for fans of all genres of music. Vevo has been expanding its distribution into the hot CTV space and is now available on numerous streaming platforms including YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, Pluto TV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex, Vizio, Sky Xite, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Testra, Rodgers, Show, Local now, Google TV, Android TV and Vewd. ■