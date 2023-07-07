U.S. Women’s Open Golf Tourney; ‘UFC 290:’ What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (July 8-9)

This weekend’s lineup of live sports events begins on the golf course with the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament.

USA Network and NBC will air weekend final-round coverage of the tournament from Southern Pines, N.C. Through the first round of competition, Xiyu Janet Lin and Hyo Joo Kim were tied for first place.

On the men’s side, CBS and Golf Channel will offer live weekend coverage of the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic.

In the octagon, ESPN Saturday will distribute the UFC 290 mixed martial arts pay-per-view fight card featuring a featherweight championship bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez.

In the boxing ring, Showtime on Saturday will televise a welterweight champion bout between interim champion Jaron Ennis and Roiman Villa.

USA will offer weekend coverage of the Tour de France cycling event, while ESPN will offer second and third-round Wimbledon tennis tournament coverage.

On the racetrack, ESPN on Sunday will air the British Grand Prix Formula One race, while USA will televise the Quaker State 400 NASCAR Cup race.

On Sunday, Fox will televise the Major League Rugby Championship between the San Diego Legion and the New England Free Jacks.

On the baseball diamond, Peacock on Sunday will stream the Texas Rangers-Washington Nationals game. On the soccer field, TNT will air a women’s soccer exhibition game between the U.S. and Wales.