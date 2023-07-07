U.S. Women’s Open Golf Tourney; ‘UFC 290:’ What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (July 8-9)
A look at the weekend’s top events on broadcast, cable, and streaming services
This weekend’s lineup of live sports events begins on the golf course with the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament.
USA Network and NBC will air weekend final-round coverage of the tournament from Southern Pines, N.C. Through the first round of competition, Xiyu Janet Lin and Hyo Joo Kim were tied for first place.
On the men’s side, CBS and Golf Channel will offer live weekend coverage of the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic.
In the octagon, ESPN Saturday will distribute the UFC 290 mixed martial arts pay-per-view fight card featuring a featherweight championship bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez.
In the boxing ring, Showtime on Saturday will televise a welterweight champion bout between interim champion Jaron Ennis and Roiman Villa.
USA will offer weekend coverage of the Tour de France cycling event, while ESPN will offer second and third-round Wimbledon tennis tournament coverage.
On the racetrack, ESPN on Sunday will air the British Grand Prix Formula One race, while USA will televise the Quaker State 400 NASCAR Cup race.
On Sunday, Fox will televise the Major League Rugby Championship between the San Diego Legion and the New England Free Jacks.
On the baseball diamond, Peacock on Sunday will stream the Texas Rangers-Washington Nationals game. On the soccer field, TNT will air a women’s soccer exhibition game between the U.S. and Wales.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Most Popular
By Evan Shapiro