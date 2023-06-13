TVision, DoubleVerify Team Up To Bring Attention Metrics to CTV

TVision said it is working with DoubleVerify to bring attention-based measurement to connected TV.

TVision’s viewer presence and eyes-on-screen ad attention signals are being added to DV’s exposure data, including viable time and share, giving advertisers a better way to gauge the performance of the exposures.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with DoubleVerify to advance the adoption of attention measurement across CTV environments,” TVision CEO and co-founder Yan Liu said. “Our partnership enables marketers to gain deeper insights into where and when they get the most value in CTV.”

Technical integration between DV and TVision will be ongoing over the next few months. The companies anticipate the combined offering will be available for customers in a closed beta in the second half of 2023, followed by a broader market release.

DV’s current DV Authentic Attention product is accredited by the Media Rating Council.

“Our alliance with TVision is a significant stride towards comprehensive and reliable attention measurement in CTV,” DoubleVerify senior VP of attention Daniel Slotwiner said. “This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering the most scaled, objective and actionable performance metrics for our clients. By aligning TVision's viewer presence and eyes-on-screen attention data with our own ad exposure and user-engagement data, we are establishing a new standard for assessing the true impact of CTV advertising — ultimately driving superior outcomes for brands across the globe.“