TVision’s Total View Offers Linear, CTV Person-Level Measurement

Research and analytics company TVision has launched Total View, a new platform designed to provide granular, person level measurement of viewing across linear and connected TV.

The product is aimed at media sellers. Sellers are under pressure to monetize their connected TV channels as more consumers cut the cord with pay TV and marketers shift their ad dollars to CTV to reach streaming viewers.

“When looking at providing data to networks and streaming platforms, it’s not good enough to have just linear or traditional tv or CTV separated," Sameer Aghera, VP of product at TVision, told Broadcasting+Cable.

“We need to have an apples-to-apples comparison across both, and Total View has the capability to do comparisons across streaming apps and also across traditional linear networks,” Aghera said.

Most measurement companies have been looking for ways to get a handle on how many people are watching CTV, as opposed to how many households are watching. Being to measure viewing across both streaming and linear TV has been easier said than done.

Total View takes these issues with its panel of 5,000 homes and 13,000 people. The panel enables TVision to check who, if anyone, is in the room when an ad is served to a device. It can also calculate co-viewing, which occurs when people are watching together, delivering bigger audiences for programmers to sell.

“CTV platforms have a lot of data about viewership, but the are not always willing to share,” Aghera said. “Our panel-based measurement allows us to get a look inside these walled gardens and not be reliant on those platforms to provide us data.”

TVision has been able to measure co-viewing when more than one person is in the room watching a TV show. It can also ensure that there is at least one person in the room when the ad runs.

“Advertisers want to know how content is resonating with viewers,” he said. “They also want to know exactly who is watching, the age, the demographic. How are they watching?”

The platform gives a media seller analytics on who is watching and advertising on their own networks, plus information on their competitors.

TVision has been best known for measuring attention, and those are baked into the platform. An attention metric could be

used by the networks, because, according to TVision, its research shows that when the programming captures your attention it leads to attention during the ad time.

“Our data can be used to price,” Aghera said. “It allows networks and streaming apps to understand which dayparts have high engagement and use that datapoint to price accordingly.”