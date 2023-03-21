ARF Looks To Map Providers of Attention-Based Metrics

With attention becoming a more important metric to advertisers looking to ensure their messages are connecting with viewers, the Advertising Research Foundation said it has begun mapping attention measurement providers.

The initiative is a part of the ARF’s Attention Validation initiative.

“Attention is one of, if not the most, critical component of the ARF Model of Advertising Effectiveness but it is also one which has not been empirically studied,” ARF CEO Scott McDonald said. “As new attention measurement services come to market, the industry has been asking us to help them gain transparency into the validity, reliability and predictive power of these measures. This Atlas will be the first step in helping marketers make more informed decisions around choosing a method and supplier — clearly outlining the solutions’ rightful application to advertising and media evaluation.”

The ARF Attention Validation Initiative is supported by an Academic Advisory Committee and a Brand Steering Committee, which includes representatives from companies including Coca-Cola, LinkedIn/Microsoft, Mars, McDonald’s and The Attention Council.

The committees devised the RFI questionnaire used to collect information on all the methodologies, approaches and business practices from the attention measurement ecosphere.

“This is an initiative that we are passionate about given the growing interest in attention metrics and the promise of new more accurate metrics,” Coca-Cola global senior director Greg Pharo said. “With attention shifting from tactic to strategy across global marketing practices, it is vital to understand exactly how these solutions work and their impacts on the industry, to help advertisers secure better outcomes including avoiding ad waste.” ■