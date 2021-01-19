Tremor International CTV Revenue Up 127% in Q4

Tremor International said that its connected TV ad revenue grew 127% in the fourth quarter from a year ago.

More than 300 clients executed CTV campaigns through Tremor Video’s demand-side platform in 2020, a 71% increase from 2019.

(Image credit: Tremor International)

“The growth we’ve experienced in the CTV space underscores the significant commitment we’ve made as a company—and on behalf of our clients—to expanding our end-to-end technology stack and data-driven products,” said Ofer Druker, CEO of Tremor International. “Due to our strong relationships with advertisers and publishers across the evolving CTV landscape, we are well positioned to continue this growth in 2021 and beyond.”

Tremor added more than 100 new CTV publishers to its network in 2020.

“CTV has become an integral part of our media mix and we expect to continue growth in this area in 2021 and beyond,” said Emily King, executive VP, marketing strategy, media and digital at Fox Entertainment. “Our work with Tremor Video has enabled us to improve targeting, measurement and optimization strategies within the rapidly evolving CTV medium, as well as increase our presence on a platform where we know our customer base is invested.”

Tremor integrated Unruly into its data management platform last year, enabling it to provide precision targeting across premium content.

“Tremor has innovation and evolution built into their DNA and this has led to them expanding over the years from not only our preferred video partner, but a preferred partner for CTV as well,” said Chris Baszto, VP, digital planning and optimization, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, a WPP company. “They have been able to consistently deliver best-in-class and innovative targeting solutions on top of premium inventory that lets me rest easy knowing my clients’ dollars are reaching the right audience, in quality inventory and in brand-safe environments.”