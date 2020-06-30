Tremor Video Adds Dynamic Creative to CTV Offering

Tremor Video can create different messages for different consumers and different screens.

Programmatic platform Tremor Video said it is offering its connected-TV ad clients dynamic video storytelling so that they can deliver personalized messages to targeted consumers.

The data-driven creative creates more engagement with consumers, making the ad campaign more effective, the company said. By leveraging data and machine learning-driven insights, Tremor Video can take a single piece of traditional creative and ad or adjust the offer, product model and other aspects of a commercial to fit what the customer is looking for.

“Now more than ever, brands find themselves having to quickly adapt their campaigns in order to ensure their messaging speaks directly and compassionately to consumers dealing with change and uncertainty,” said Les Seifer, VP and head of creative at Tremor Video. “While the behind-the-scenes production and execution is intricate and complex, we enable brands to connect with their consumers efficiently and effectively, with a minimal amount of work on the brand’s part.”

A survey by Tremor Video and Toluna found that a majority of consumers are comfortable with ads that are customized and increasingly expect tailored experiences. However, according to Gartner, 27% of marketers name data as a key obstacle to achieving personalization.

Seifer said that while a great deal of effort goes into using data to define and reach target audiences, in about 99% of cases, the advertiser is using the same commercial message with all consumers.

“Why not put that kind of effort into the creative side as well so that you're telling a great relevant story to every single user that you're targeting,” he said.

Tremor Video uses “data triggers” as part of how it determines which ads to show to which consumers on which days. Those triggers can include behaviors, geolocation, the time of day or even the weather.

At the same time Tremor Video’s creative capabilities can change just about anything that’s in the original commercial, given a couple of weeks and the right assets to prepare. In one campaign for an automaker, 80,000 distinct pieces of creative were created. Some had regional messages, in some markets, certain models were more popular, and there were different offers being made.

In addition to making the spots more effective, the brand gets insights as it finds out which offers are popular with various groups of consumers.

“We’re giving them back data and they’re learning from it and then they can make those kinds of changes down the road,” Seifer said.

Seifer warns that advertisers don’t want ads to get too personalized. If an ad on one channel says “Hey Jon,” and you haven’t given permission to that channel, there’s a creepiness factor and it could be a negative experience.

The Tremor Video creative capabilities are already up and running. “We’re seeing a 10% to 20% lift,” he said.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and racial unrest, companies are wary about how to connect to people. This kind of data-driven messaging can help make ads more relevant to these times, he said.

“We’re starting to see people planning these campaigns going to Q4 and even the beginning of next year," Seifer said. “This is the future of digital marketing.”

Tremor urges companies looking to implement data-driven content to spend a minimum of between $100,000 and $150,000 for a campaign. The company adds $2 to the CPM in return for creative services.

“It’s well worth it when you see how much you get in return,” Seifer said.