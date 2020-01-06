News Corp. Takes 6.91% of Ad Tech Firm Tremor

News Corp. acquired 6.91% of ad tech company Tremor International in a deal in which Tremor get Unruly, News Corp.’s programmatic video marketplace.

Tremor also agreed to spend about $40 million in advertising with News Corp.

The two companies have a three year deal during Tremor will sell video on News Corp. title in the U.K., U.S. and Australia.

“The sale of Unruly marks an important step in our strategy of simplification at News Corp, while we expect it to yield ongoing financial benefits,” said Robert Thomson, CEO of News Corp. “We look forward to partnering with Tremor and are grateful to Unruly and its truly talented team, who have helped our businesses in the U.K., US and Australia advance their digital advertising expertise.”