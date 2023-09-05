‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Premieres, ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Returns: What’s Premiering This Week (September 5-10)

The debut of AMC’s latest series from The Walking Dead Universe and the return of Paramount Plus’ animated series from the Star Trek Universe leads the list of original show debuts during the first week of September.

AMC’s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres September 10, with Norman Reedus reprising his role from the original The Walking Dead series as he battles zombies in France, according to the network. Also starring in the series are Adam Nagaitis, Clemence Posey, and Anne Charrier.

Paramount Plus’s Star Trek: Lower Decks returns for its fourth season on September 7 as it continues to follow the travails of a 24th century starship support crew. Returning to lend their voices to the series are Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Dawnn Lewis and Eugene Cordero.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of September 5-10. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

September 5, One Shot: Overtime Elite (returning series), Prime Video

September 6, I Am Groot (returning series), Disney Plus

September 7, Top Boy (drama), Netflix

September 7, Virgin River (returning series), Netflix

September 8, The Changeling (drama), Apple TV Plus

September 8, Sitting in Bars with Cake (movie), Prime Video

September 10, Dreaming Whilst Black (dramedy), Showtime