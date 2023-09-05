‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Premieres, ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Returns: What’s Premiering This Week (September 5-10)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies, and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The debut of AMC’s latest series from The Walking Dead Universe and the return of Paramount Plus’ animated series from the Star Trek Universe leads the list of original show debuts during the first week of September.
AMC’s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres September 10, with Norman Reedus reprising his role from the original The Walking Dead series as he battles zombies in France, according to the network. Also starring in the series are Adam Nagaitis, Clemence Posey, and Anne Charrier.
Paramount Plus’s Star Trek: Lower Decks returns for its fourth season on September 7 as it continues to follow the travails of a 24th century starship support crew. Returning to lend their voices to the series are Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Dawnn Lewis and Eugene Cordero.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of September 5-10. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
September 5, One Shot: Overtime Elite (returning series), Prime Video
September 6, I Am Groot (returning series), Disney Plus
September 7, Top Boy (drama), Netflix
September 7, Virgin River (returning series), Netflix
September 8, The Changeling (drama), Apple TV Plus
September 8, Sitting in Bars with Cake (movie), Prime Video
September 10, Dreaming Whilst Black (dramedy), Showtime
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.