‘The Santa Clauses’ Returns, ‘Beacon 23’ Debuts: What’s Premiering This Week (Nov. 6-12)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The return of a classic holiday franchise and the debut of a space-based sci-fi series head the list of shows premiering this week.
Disney Plus on November 8 will debut the second season of The Santa Clauses, the spinoff series of the classic movie franchise of the same name. Tim Allen once again reprises his role of Scott Calvin/Santa Claus as he looks to his son to eventually take over the family business as the new Santa Claus. Elizabeth Mitchell, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Deven Bright and Austin Kane also star in the series, which will launch with the first two episodes of the season.
For sci-fi fans, MGM Plus on November 12 will premiere space-based drama Beacon 23. The series, picked up by MGM Plus after now-defunct Spectrum Originals initially greenlit the show, is about two people who become trapped in space within a beacon for intergalactic travelers. Lena Headey and Stephan James star in the eight-episode series.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of November 6-12. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
November 7: Wipeout (returning series), TBS
November 8: The Buccaneers (drama), Apple TV Plus
November 9: Rap Sh!t (returning series), Max
November 10: 007: Road to a Million (reality series), Prime Video
November 10: For All Mankind (returning series), Apple TV Plus
November 10: The Killer (drama movie), Netflix
November 11: Beyond the Battlefield (documentary), History
November 12: The Curse (drama), Showtime
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
